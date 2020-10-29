This year, don’t drop in to pick up candy on St. Martin and Halloween. That is the urgent appeal that mayor Halsema is making to Amsterdammers and other residents of the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region.
‘Walk past the doors in a scary costume or with a lantern? Don’t do it this year. The region
Amsterdam-Amstelland is in the highest risk level and the number of infections
is still increasing, ‘says the Safety Region’s appeal. Halloween is celebrated on October 31, St. Martin on November 11.
Restriction of social contacts
Parents are advised not to ring the bell with their children for sweets and singing songs. This often happens in composite groups of parents and children and that goes against the corona advice to limit social contacts outside the family. However, schools and day care centers are free to organize activities within the class or group around Halloween and St. Maarten.
‘If we now limit our social contacts and the number of movements in streets and neighborhoods, we can celebrate Halloween and St. Maarten together again next year,’ says Halsema.
Today it was announced that the number of corona infections in the region is still increasing, although that increase is leveling off somewhat.
These were the details of the news Safety region appeal: do not go door-to-door this year on St.... for this day. We hope that we have succeeded by giving you the full details and information. To follow all our news, you can subscribe to the alerts system or to one of our different systems to provide you with all that is new.
It is also worth noting that the original news has been published and is available at news1.news and the editorial team at AlKhaleej Today has confirmed it and it has been modified, and it may have been completely transferred or quoted from it and you can read and follow this news from its main source.