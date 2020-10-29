Safety region appeal: do not go door-to-door this year on St....

This year, don’t drop in to pick up candy on St. Martin and Halloween. That is the urgent appeal that mayor Halsema is making to Amsterdammers and other residents of the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region.

‘Walk past the doors in a scary costume or with a lantern? Don’t do it this year. The region

Amsterdam-Amstelland is in the highest risk level and the number of infections

is still increasing, ‘says the Safety Region’s appeal. Halloween is celebrated on October 31, St. Martin on November 11.

Restriction of social contacts

Parents are advised not to ring the bell with their children for sweets and singing songs. This often happens in composite groups of parents and children and that goes against the corona advice to limit social contacts outside the family. However, schools and day care centers are free to organize activities within the class or group around Halloween and St. Maarten.

‘If we now limit our social contacts and the number of movements in streets and neighborhoods, we can celebrate Halloween and St. Maarten together again next year,’ says Halsema.

Today it was announced that the number of corona infections in the region is still increasing, although that increase is leveling off somewhat.