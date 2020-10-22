Appeal to North Hollanders: Do not go door to door with...

The Noord-Holland Noord safety region calls on residents of the region not to visit the doors with Sint-Maarten (11 November) to sing and pick up sweets. On Thursday, the risk level of the area north of Alkmaar and West Friesland was scaled up from ‘worrisome’ to ‘serious’.

The security region therefore urgently advises to refrain from celebrating Sint Maarten.

Parents are responsible for deciding whether or not to allow children to go through the doors on 11 November, says the safety region. But to prevent new infections with the corona virus, this is strongly discouraged.

Traditionally, children go in the evening with lanterns along the doors to pick up sweets while singing. St. Martin is not celebrated all over the country, although the tradition is growing in popularity. Especially in North Holland, Limburg and Groningen, children go door to door on 11 November.

Safety region Groningen states that if everyone adheres to the rules, there is enough room to go through the doors. However, people must make sure that the singing children keep 1.5 meters away from the front door. Parents must ensure that the groups and the number of supervisors are kept as small as possible.

The safety region recommends handing out prepackaged treats. And if you have complaints, it is better not to open the door.